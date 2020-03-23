Open Trading Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $176.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $10,096.57 and approximately $176.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.02666328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00186611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

