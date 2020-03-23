Oppenheimer Comments on FedEx Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.80. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FDX stock opened at $111.06 on Monday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

