Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $25.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $19.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $50.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $89.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,955.77.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,177.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,736.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,923.40. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,150.00 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.49 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

