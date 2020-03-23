Oppenheimer Weighs in on Westport Fuel Systems Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the auto parts company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $0.80 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.