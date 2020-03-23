Orchard Funding Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Orchard Funding Group stock remained flat at $GBX 77.50 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Orchard Funding Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.75 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orchard Funding Group will post 760.9999692 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a report on Monday.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

