Orchard Funding Group’s (ORCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Orchard Funding Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.44.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

