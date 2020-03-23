Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $913,710.36 and $2.42 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

