Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One Origo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. Origo has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $640,064.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origo

Origo is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,963,836 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

