Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 139,688 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $154,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,303,324 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $205,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $3,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

