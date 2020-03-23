Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of OSMT opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 95,952 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 115,378 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

