Overbrook Management Corp Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

