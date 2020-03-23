OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $433,549.24 and approximately $19,015.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

