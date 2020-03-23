Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,304,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.85. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

