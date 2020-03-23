Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

MRSN stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $200.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

