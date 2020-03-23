Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 27,427 Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of SmartFinancial worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. SmartFinancial Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,556.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 3,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,017.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

