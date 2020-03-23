Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 4,036 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

