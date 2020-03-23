Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 991,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $189.15 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.