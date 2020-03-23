Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

B opened at $32.82 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

