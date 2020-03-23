Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of Lannett worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lannett by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lannett by 312.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

