Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.