Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,565,000 after buying an additional 387,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.