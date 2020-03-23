Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.15 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of QLYS opened at $81.25 on Monday. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

