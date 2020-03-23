Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.09 Million in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

