Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.