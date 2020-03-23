Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,501.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $109,716.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 in the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $47.75 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

