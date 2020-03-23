Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Coherus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after buying an additional 702,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 206,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 165,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.