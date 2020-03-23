Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE ESI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

