Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. The business had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

