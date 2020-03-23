Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

