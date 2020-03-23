Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $138.01 on Monday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

