Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 10,292 Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.83% of Fonar worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fonar by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fonar by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fonar by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fonar by 5,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fonar by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

FONR opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Fonar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Fonar Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

