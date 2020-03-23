Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 10,916 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Raven Industries worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $20.49 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, National Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

