Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 13,671 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of First Financial worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in First Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

THFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.