Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 36,389 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,389 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

