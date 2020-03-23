Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 52,333 Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,333 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EEX opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

EEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

