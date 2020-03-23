Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 56,934 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,934 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

