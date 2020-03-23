Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $1.06 Million Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

In other news, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $683.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

