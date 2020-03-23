Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 484,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 745,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,215,851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 580,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 136,903 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.