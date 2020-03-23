Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NYSE IT opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.