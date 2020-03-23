Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 187,750 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.03.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

