Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 586,007 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $10,903,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $8.24 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

