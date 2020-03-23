Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,984 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of Fly Leasing worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 523.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of FLY opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLY. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.