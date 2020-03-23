P & F Industries (PFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $5.15 on Monday. P & F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

