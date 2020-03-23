P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 321,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,125. P H Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $471.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

