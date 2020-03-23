Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Acquired by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,864 shares during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp makes up about 2.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 9.87% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen purchased 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $45,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,455.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $244,557 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,930. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

