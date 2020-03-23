PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

PDYPY opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.97.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

