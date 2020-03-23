PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.41. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

