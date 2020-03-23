Palo Alto Investors LP Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for 2.0% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 0.16% of Align Technology worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

