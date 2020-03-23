Palo Alto Investors LP Has $52.71 Million Stock Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335,542 shares during the quarter. Clovis Oncology comprises about 2.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 9.23% of Clovis Oncology worth $52,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 210.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,881 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,759. The firm has a market cap of $326.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

