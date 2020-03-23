Palo Alto Investors LP Has $75.07 Million Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Wright Medical Group comprises 4.1% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 1.94% of Wright Medical Group worth $75,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,866 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,182,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,516,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,292,000.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,113. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

